Saturday Jul 17 2021
Danielle Wyatt lavishes praise on Babar Azam for his stellar performance against England

Saturday Jul 17, 2021

Pakistans skipper Babar Azam (left) and England woman cricket teams opener Danielle Wyatt (right). — AFP/File, Twitter/File
Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam (left) and England woman cricket team's opener Danielle Wyatt (right). — AFP/File, Twitter/File

Danielle Wyatt, an opener for the England women's cricket team, on Friday lavished praised on Pakistan skipper Babar Azam after his stellar knock against England in the first of the three-match Twenty20 international series at Trent Bridge.

Taking to Twitter, Wyatt wrote "Babar Azam" followed by a surprised and clap emoticon, showing her appreciation for the Pakistani skipper.

England, led by Eoin Morgan, won the toss and elected to put Pakistan to bat.

Azam led from the front, putting up a top score of 85, as Pakistan beat England by 31 runs. The Men In Green posted a T20 record total of 232-6.

The hosts were all out for 201 in the last over with four balls remaining.

Liam Livingstone hit England's quickest T20 hundred, off just 42 balls, but Pakistan still went 1-0 up in this three-match series.

