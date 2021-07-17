Willow Smith talks about pressure of doing justice to parents Will, Jada Pinket Smith

Willow Smith wants to make her parents proud.

The 20-year-old daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith is speaking about the pressure of being born to parents who are known for their excellence and work.

In a conversation with Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe ahead of her new album lately I feel EVERYTHING, the star is touching on her musical journey.

"I always just wanted to do right by my parents, and do right by the beauty that they have put in the world, and continue to uplift that beauty and to uphold that beauty," she told Lowe. "And I felt a lot of pressure. And, because I'm not a minor anymore."

"I'm finding the freedom to, I can put that beauty in the world. I can uphold that energy," she added. "And so I'm just figuring that out in all of these different ways, and it's going to be a journey and there's more to come."