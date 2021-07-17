 
Saturday Jul 17 2021
Sonam Kapoor wins hearts with stunning photos of her journey from London to Mumbai

Saturday Jul 17, 2021

Indian actress Sonam Kapoor, who returned to India from London earlier this week, delighted her fans with adorable photos and videos of her 24-hour journey.

The Veere Di Wedding actress took to Instagram and shared photos and videos of her journey from London to Mumbai airport.

Sonam shared the photos with caption “All in the span of 24 hours.. #photodump #londontomumbai”

She returned to Mumbai on July 13 after almost a year and was received by her father, actor Anil Kapoor at the airport.

Sonam lives in the UK with husband Anand Ahuja.

