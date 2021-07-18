 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jul 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Justin Bieber's lookalike - a celebrity son - takes internet by storm

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 18, 2021

Justin Biebers lookalike - a celebrity son - takes internet by storm

It is Romeo Beckham - the middle son of star footballer David Beckham and style icon Victoria Beckham. Romeo posted a picture of himself on social media and many believed that it is pop star Justin Bieber, not Romeo.

Taking to Instagram, Romeo posted a happy snap of himself while carrying his little sister Harper in his embrace. Romeo wished her a happy birthday as she turned ten.

Romeo while gazing into the camera with a smile on his lips looked exactly like the 27-year-old singer. Many commenters believed so.

Justin Bieber also jumped into the comment section with a cute remark: "U guys literally look related to me."

Thousands of commenters saw eye to eye with Justin Bieber as his comment gathered over eight thousand likes. Some fans said Romeo is definitely a mini Biebs, while a commenter said, "Wait I legit thought that was JB."

"Every...single...time! I think he is you" says another comment.

Others also expressed the same thing, saying, "Took me too long to figure out that wasn't you," "I was like who is Bieber posing with..." and "I was just thinking about that" fill Romeo's comments section below Justin's message.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William ‘jealousy’ over ‘free’ Prince Harry laid bare

Prince William ‘jealousy’ over ‘free’ Prince Harry laid bare
Prince Harry dubbed an ‘unappealing clown’ by experts: report

Prince Harry dubbed an ‘unappealing clown’ by experts: report
BTS unveils ‘Permission to Dance’ at Ongaku no 2021 live stream event

BTS unveils ‘Permission to Dance’ at Ongaku no 2021 live stream event
Britney Spears' cryptic post points fingers at 'people closest to her'

Britney Spears' cryptic post points fingers at 'people closest to her'
AmfAR gala for AIDS research makes comeback at Cannes

AmfAR gala for AIDS research makes comeback at Cannes
Videos: BTS drops live performances for ‘A Butterfly Getaway’

Videos: BTS drops live performances for ‘A Butterfly Getaway’
Prince Harry, William at loggerheads after Sussexes' massive cash payout

Prince Harry, William at loggerheads after Sussexes' massive cash payout

Tenille Townes touches on inspiration behind ‘Girl Who Didn’t Care’ MV

Tenille Townes touches on inspiration behind ‘Girl Who Didn’t Care’ MV
Camilla to become Queen consort after Charles takes kingship?

Camilla to become Queen consort after Charles takes kingship?
Watch: Chicago, Dream crash Kylie Cosmetics for a shopping spree

Watch: Chicago, Dream crash Kylie Cosmetics for a shopping spree
Megan Fox weighed pros and cons before dating Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox weighed pros and cons before dating Machine Gun Kelly
Sources weigh in on Kanye West, Irina Shayk’s relationship

Sources weigh in on Kanye West, Irina Shayk’s relationship

Latest

view all