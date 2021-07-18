 
Sunday Jul 18 2021
Web Desk

‘Bridgerton’ suspends production indefinitely after Covid outbreak on set

Web Desk

Sunday Jul 18, 2021

'Bridgerton' had to shutter the sets temporarily on Thursday after a crew member contracted COVID

The hit Netflix series Bridgerton had to put a pause on its production for the second season after a Covid outbreak on set.

The steamy hit series had to shutter the sets temporarily on Thursday, as per a report by Deadline, after a crew member contracted COVID-19.

The production of the second season resumed on Friday but was suspended indefinitely on Saturday after another person tested positive. It remains unknown whether the second diagnosis was of a crew or cast member.

The report details that Netflix has stringent testing protocols in place.

The news comes after the United Kingdom recently reported its highest number of COVID cases on July 16, in over six months, according to Reuters

