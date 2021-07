Ali Zafar goes all 'K-pop' with his new look: See Photos

Singer Ali Zafar is channeling his inner Korean pop star look in his latest social media update.

Turning to his Instagram on Saturday, the Rockstar hitmaker shared his all-new look donning ripped jeans and a printed black jacket.







What really surprised fans about the 41-year-old's new look was his platinum purple hair.

"K-Pop in Pakistan? #comingsoon #GameBunGayi" the star teased fans in one of the photos.



"On set- Get-set-go !" he wrote alongside another photo.

Take a look: