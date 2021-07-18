 
Sanam Jung talks about divorce rumors, says it 'put pressure on the family'

Sanam Jung weighs in on divorce rumors, says it 'put pressure on the family'

Sanam Jung does not care about false rumors around her divorce from her husband Qassam.

Speaking with Urdu News in a recent interview, the actor and show host is touching on how a mere joke made by her escalated into a whole new controversy.

"I was not upset at all due to the false news of my divorce on social media. Just because I didn't post pictures with my husband, everyone thought we had gotten a divorce," adding, "Someone wrote the same thing in the comment below my Instagram post, so I also jokingly wrote that it happened because of you. I did not expect that this joke will spread so much that it will put pressure on the family as well."

The mother-of-one also shared her routine and shed light on maintaining a work-life balance.

"I help my daughter have her breakfast, send her to school and keep in touch with family by phone even when I'm shooting," she concluded.

