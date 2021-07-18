Katrina Kaif recalls fun 'night outs' on Priyanka Chopra's birthday

Katrina Kaif recalls 'important rides and night outs' on Priyanka Chopra's birthday

Katrina Kaif is cherishing special moments with Priyanka Chopra as the actor turns a year older today.

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, the Kaif recalled the duo's dancing days at guruji and night outs full of fun and frolic.

"From our days at guruji, how I used to dread dancing after you, ur fire and drive has always inspired me at different points of my life, some important rides and night outs, every time we meet it’s always a blast," wrote Katrina.

"Keep riding higher and higher and may you always be blessed. Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra," she concluded.

Take a look:



