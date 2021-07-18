 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Tristan Thompson bonds with son over Space Jam: A New Legacy

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 18, 2021

Tristan Thompson bonds with son over Space Jam: A New Legacy

Tristan Thompson is spending some time with his son Prince reliving a childhood classic.

Taking to his Instagram Story, the Boston Celtics basketball player shared a video of them enjoying the 2021 movie Space Jam: A New Legacy.

"Movie time!!!!" Thompson wrote with the clip.

"What are you ready to watch?" he asked his son, who pointed at their giant TV and said, "Space Jam!" Thompson hyped up his oldest child. 

"Let's go!" the proud dad exclaimed.

He shares his son with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig. 

Take a look:

Tristan Thompson bonds with son over Space Jam: A New Legacy


