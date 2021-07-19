Kim Kardashian looks unrecognizable with platinum blonde hair

Kim Kardashian looked totally different in her recent social media appearance with bleached eyebrows and hair.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star shared a series of videos of herself posing in the mirror rocking different sets from her Skims brand.



The mother-of-four penned alongside the footage: "I found these videos from our outdoor basics Skims shoot."

Kim Kardashian debuted the new range last month, with a vintage-themed desert photoshoot. She recently announced that supermodel Kate Moss as the new face of her brand.