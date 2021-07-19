 
Britney Spears’ sister Jamie seemingly responds to her recent attack

Pop icon Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn has seemingly addressed the singer's recent attack directed towards her.  

The Oops I Did It Again singer had slammed her sister for faking her support and for singing her songs, during her conservatorship battle.

Jamie supposedly addressed Britney's attack by posting a mirror selfie and writing: “May the peace of the Lord be with you, and your spirit.”

Earlier on Sunday, Spears took to Instagram and wrote: "I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!!”

“This conservatorship killed my dreams ... so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill ... yet people still try !!!! I didn't like the way the documentaries bring up humiliating moments from the past ... I'm way past all that and have been for a long time !!!! And for women who say it's weird the way I still have hope for fairy tales,” she shared.

