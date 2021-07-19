Bharti Singh shares a fun video to confirm shooting of ‘TKSS’

Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh have confirmed shooting of comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show and shared adorable photos and a video clip from the sets of it.



Bharti Singh turned to Instagram and shared a fun video from the sets of the Kapil Sharma Show.

She can be seen dancing with Sudesh and Krushna in the small snippet.

Bharti posted the video with caption “back with the bang.. always fun with bachpan ka pyaar #tkss #bhartisingh.”

Kapil also took to Facebook-owned app and shared a series of adorable photos with the co-stars to confirm the shooting.



He posted the pictures with caption “new beginning with all the old faces #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #blessings #gratitude #comingsoon.”

Kapil Sharma reunited with co-actors Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Archana Puran Singh and others to shoot for the show.

