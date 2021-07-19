Megan Thee Stallion is first rapper to grace Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover

Megan Thee Stallion added a feather to her cap as she became the first rapper to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine.

The Savage hit-maker is the second musician, after Beyonce in 2007, to grace the cover.

The rapper sizzled in a nude bikini which accentuated her voluptuous curves.

"Thee first female rapper on the cover of @si_swimsuit," she wrote on Instagram.

"I want to thank all the strong women in my life who inspired me to love my body and live my best hot girl life. It means the world to me to be on this cover DREAM COME TRUE!!"