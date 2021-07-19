 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jul 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Megan Thee Stallion is first rapper to grace Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 19, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion is first rapper to grace Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover

Megan Thee Stallion added a feather to her cap as she became the first rapper to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine.

The Savage hit-maker is the second musician, after Beyonce in 2007, to grace the cover.

The rapper sizzled in a nude bikini which accentuated her voluptuous curves.

"Thee first female rapper on the cover of @si_swimsuit," she wrote on Instagram. 

"I want to thank all the strong women in my life who inspired me to love my body and live my best hot girl life. It means the world to me to be on this cover DREAM COME TRUE!!"

More From Entertainment:

Ariana Grande, hubby Dalton Gomez live it up at Christina Aguilera's concert

Ariana Grande, hubby Dalton Gomez live it up at Christina Aguilera's concert
Zac Efron celebrates first Emmy award win

Zac Efron celebrates first Emmy award win
Nick Jonas gifts Priyanka Chopra insanely expensive bottle of wine

Nick Jonas gifts Priyanka Chopra insanely expensive bottle of wine
Gloria Estefan stresses on global support for Cuban protesters

Gloria Estefan stresses on global support for Cuban protesters
Prince William, Harry at crossroads over latter's Netflix deal

Prince William, Harry at crossroads over latter's Netflix deal
Jessie Murph unveils new MV titled ‘When I’m Not Around’

Jessie Murph unveils new MV titled ‘When I’m Not Around’
Kendall Jenner 'stood up and cheered' when beau Devin Booker scored in NBA finals

Kendall Jenner 'stood up and cheered' when beau Devin Booker scored in NBA finals
Billie Eilish drops live performance for ‘Your Power’

Billie Eilish drops live performance for ‘Your Power’
Britney Spears drives around with Sam Asghari after conservatorship testimony

Britney Spears drives around with Sam Asghari after conservatorship testimony
Queen’s daughter Princess Anne was first royal to have competed in Olympic games

Queen’s daughter Princess Anne was first royal to have competed in Olympic games

Latest

view all