Justin Bieber and wife Hailey expecting their first baby?

Justin Bieber has sent fans into meltdown as he shared loved up snap of himself and wife Hailey Bieber with a cryptic caption which hinted that the couple might be becoming parents.



The Canadian pop star, who married to supermodel Hailey Baldwin in 2018, took to Instagram on Monday to share a cute snap alongside his wife.

In the picture, Hailey looks amazing as she rocks a tight-fitting crop top and bikini bottoms as well as a cute summer hat and sunglasses. Justin also made the most of the sunny weather with a pair of shorts, a patterned shirt and shades.

While they seemed to be closer than ever as the couple enjoyed a romantic holiday in Mexico, followers were more distracted by his caption. The 27-year-old Baby musician wrote: "mom and dad."

Soon after the post, fans demanded more explanation about the caption as some began to speculate about their family planning.



"Wait what? MOM AND DAD?!" wrote one follower.

Another penned: "Wait is Hailey pregnant." The third one added: "What!?Is there a baby coming? The Bieber family is growing !!!"

However, others weren't too convinced and suggested Justin's caption wasn't serious. “I doubt that. Hailey wants to do a lot in her career and Justin has a while tour coming up,” penned another Instagram follower.

Hailey and Justin's gorgeous photo comes shortly after the couple addressed suggestions Justin had been 'screaming' at her in a recent viral clip.

In a clip that emerged earlier this month, Justin Bieber seemed to be yelling at his wife Hailey Bieber and throwing his hands in the air as they walked through the casino surrounded by his entourage.