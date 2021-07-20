 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra arrested on pornography charges

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 20, 2021

Shilpa Shettys husband Raj Kundra arrested on pornography charges

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra has been arrested by the Mumbai police as the 'key conspirator' in a pornography-related case.

The police claimed to have "sufficient evidence" against Raj Kundra. The case -- involving creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps -- was registered with the Mumbai Crime Branch in February this year.

"There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this," Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale confirmed the arrest.

The accused will reportedly spend the night in the custody of the Crime Branch, Mumbai. He will be placed in the property cell office.

Shilpa Shetty tied the knot with  Raj Kundra in 2009 and they welcomed their first child, son Viaan Raj Kundra, in 2012. The couple welcomed their second child - a daughter named Samisha via surrogacy, last year.

Raj Kundra was part owner of Indian Premier League cricket team Rajasthan Royals. In 2013, he was questioned by police in connection with the betting and spot-fixing scandal that engulfed Indian cricket.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle's new project contradicts Harry's claims about Netflix deal

Meghan Markle's new project contradicts Harry's claims about Netflix deal
Justin Bieber and wife Hailey expecting their first baby?

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey expecting their first baby?
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West control their emotions as they reunite in San Francisco

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West control their emotions as they reunite in San Francisco
Prince Harry to release memoir on Megxit row

Prince Harry to release memoir on Megxit row
Queen Elizabeth ‘put Harry in his place’ for ‘rude language’ in Meghan Markle row

Queen Elizabeth ‘put Harry in his place’ for ‘rude language’ in Meghan Markle row
Prince Charles ‘determined’ to make Camilla Queen: report

Prince Charles ‘determined’ to make Camilla Queen: report
Meghan Markle orchestrated Netflix deal in ‘secret squirrel’ plans

Meghan Markle orchestrated Netflix deal in ‘secret squirrel’ plans
Anne Hathaway’s ex Raffaello Follieri addresses brutal breakup

Anne Hathaway’s ex Raffaello Follieri addresses brutal breakup
Prince Andrew lived at Jeffrey Epstein’s townhouse after divorce: report

Prince Andrew lived at Jeffrey Epstein’s townhouse after divorce: report
Britney Spears claps back against online bullying, hate

Britney Spears claps back against online bullying, hate
Britney Spears bashes Jamie Lynn Spears’ impromptu performance

Britney Spears bashes Jamie Lynn Spears’ impromptu performance
Watch: Willow Smith shaves her head while performing ‘Whip My Hair’

Watch: Willow Smith shaves her head while performing ‘Whip My Hair’

Latest

view all