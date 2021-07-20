Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra arrested on pornography charges

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra has been arrested by the Mumbai police as the 'key conspirator' in a pornography-related case.

The police claimed to have "sufficient evidence" against Raj Kundra. The case -- involving creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps -- was registered with the Mumbai Crime Branch in February this year.

"There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this," Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale confirmed the arrest.

The accused will reportedly spend the night in the custody of the Crime Branch, Mumbai. He will be placed in the property cell office.



Shilpa Shetty tied the knot with Raj Kundra in 2009 and they welcomed their first child, son Viaan Raj Kundra, in 2012. The couple welcomed their second child - a daughter named Samisha via surrogacy, last year.

Raj Kundra was part owner of Indian Premier League cricket team Rajasthan Royals. In 2013, he was questioned by police in connection with the betting and spot-fixing scandal that engulfed Indian cricket.