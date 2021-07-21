 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday Jul 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Mohammad Rizwan makes it to top 10, Babar Azam retains second spot in T20I rankings

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 21, 2021

Pakistan national team captain Babar Azam (right) and Pakistans ace batsman Mohammad Rizwan. — Twitter/Babar Azam/File
Pakistan national team captain Babar Azam (right) and Pakistan's ace batsman Mohammad Rizwan. — Twitter/Babar Azam/File

  • Dawid Malan is the top T20I batsman, having 841 rating points.
  • Malan leads Babar Azam by a mere eight rating points.
  • Mohammad Rizwan secures the seventh spot.

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam on Wednesday retained the second position and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan bagged the seventh spot in International Cricket Council's updated T20I rankings.

England's Dawid Malan, who is the top T20I batsman, according to the latest statistics, has 841 rating points and leads Babar by a mere eight points.

Rizwan was able to jump up the table and secure 709 rating points. The wicketkeeper became the eighth Pakistani player to complete 1,000 T20I runs after a stellar performance against England at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

International Cricket Councils Mens T20I Batting Rankings. — ICC
International Cricket Council's Men's T20I Batting Rankings. — ICC

India's Virat Kohli and Lokesh Rahul are also among the top 10 batsmen, with the skipper having 762 rating points and the latter 743 rating points.

Last week, Azam had taken the lead in the ICC Men's ODI Batting Rankings, surpassing Kohli, after his outstanding performance against England at Edgbaston.

The 26-year-old Pakistan captain — who struck a fine 158 in the final match of the series — was able to gain eight rating points to reach a career-best 873 rating points, 16 more than Kohli, who is in second place.

More From Sports:

Pak vs Eng: Babar Azam admits Pakistan made mistakes against England

Pak vs Eng: Babar Azam admits Pakistan made mistakes against England
Pak vs Eng: England edge Pakistan by three wickets in 3rd T20 for 2-1 series win

Pak vs Eng: England edge Pakistan by three wickets in 3rd T20 for 2-1 series win
Lionel Messi breaks Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram record

Lionel Messi breaks Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram record
Premier League player arrested on suspicion of child sex abuse

Premier League player arrested on suspicion of child sex abuse
Sania Mirza super excited to play in fourth Olympic games

Sania Mirza super excited to play in fourth Olympic games
Pak vs Eng: Hasan Ali fit to play final T20 against England

Pak vs Eng: Hasan Ali fit to play final T20 against England
IOC chief lauds 'peace' message despite athletes testing COVID-19 positive

IOC chief lauds 'peace' message despite athletes testing COVID-19 positive
Pak vs Eng: Pakistan eye series win against England in T20 final today

Pak vs Eng: Pakistan eye series win against England in T20 final today
Imad Wasim becomes eighth Pakistani to reach 50 T20I wickets landmark

Imad Wasim becomes eighth Pakistani to reach 50 T20I wickets landmark
How safe are the Tokyo Olympics during a pandemic?

How safe are the Tokyo Olympics during a pandemic?
Hockey stick, ball gets stolen from Bahawalpur statue of hockey legend Samiullah Khan

Hockey stick, ball gets stolen from Bahawalpur statue of hockey legend Samiullah Khan
Pak vs Eng: Babar Azam blames bowlers for loss in second T20

Pak vs Eng: Babar Azam blames bowlers for loss in second T20

Latest

view all