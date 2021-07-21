Mohammad Rizwan makes it to top 10, Babar Azam retains second spot in T20I rankings

Pakistan national team captain Babar Azam (right) and Pakistan's ace batsman Mohammad Rizwan. — Twitter/Babar Azam/File

Dawid Malan is the top T20I batsman, having 841 rating points.

Malan leads Babar Azam by a mere eight rating points.

Mohammad Rizwan secures the seventh spot.

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam on Wednesday retained the second position and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan bagged the seventh spot in International Cricket Council's updated T20I rankings.

England's Dawid Malan, who is the top T20I batsman, according to the latest statistics, has 841 rating points and leads Babar by a mere eight points.

Rizwan was able to jump up the table and secure 709 rating points. The wicketkeeper became the eighth Pakistani player to complete 1,000 T20I runs after a stellar performance against England at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

International Cricket Council's Men's T20I Batting Rankings. — ICC

India's Virat Kohli and Lokesh Rahul are also among the top 10 batsmen, with the skipper having 762 rating points and the latter 743 rating points.

Last week, Azam had taken the lead in the ICC Men's ODI Batting Rankings, surpassing Kohli, after his outstanding performance against England at Edgbaston.

The 26-year-old Pakistan captain — who struck a fine 158 in the final match of the series — was able to gain eight rating points to reach a career-best 873 rating points, 16 more than Kohli, who is in second place.