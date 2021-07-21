How Khloe Kardashian plans to raise daughter True as a white mom

Khloe Kardashian has made it clear that she will be raising her daughter True with as much conversation and exposure to different races as possible.

Speaking on the Role Model podcast, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star got candid about raising her Black daughter while being a white mom.

"I will be always learning and trying to do the best I can do as being her mom," Khloe shared, "but I'm obviously not a woman of color."

The Good American founder, who shares the three-year-old with her ex Tristan Thompson, said that she will do everything she can to ensure that her daughter is given as much exposure to different races as possible.

"I do want her to be exposed to as much inclusion, but variety as possible," the reality star said. "I don't want her living in a bubble thinking, you know— because we do have this very privileged life and I want her to know all types of life and all types of living and be very aware of that,” she said.

"I know some people get uncomfortable with talking to their kids about race," she said, "or they think, 'Oh we live in a bubble. We never have to address that my child is Black.' I mean, of course you do! You're only setting them up I think for failure if you don't talk about race and probably the things that they're going to endure once they're in, quote, the 'real world.'"

Furthermore she shared how her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner too are in the same boat as her and how having them by her side helps her navigate through this situation.

"The beauty of having some of my sisters in the same situation is we get to have those conversations probably together."

As she summed up her objective, "I have to educate her as best as I can while still educating myself at the same time."

"Of course we don't want to overexpose our children or tell them things too young," she noted, "and I don't know when that time is, but I think I'll learn it when I'm in it."

"Even if you do live in a bubble, whoever you are, I think that can be really jarring then when your kids are set free, then they're going to be so either devastated, hurt, traumatized, confused, overwhelmed," she said.

"I think it's our duty as parents to really expose them while they have the safety and security of their parents to, I think, communicate that with them and still guide them and help them instead of just like letting them out into the free world and now they're like, Wait, this isn't what—I didn't hear about this, I had no idea this was what real life was."