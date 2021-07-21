 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Greatest moment of my life: Gwen Stefani talks on marrying Blake Shelton

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 21, 2021

Greatest moment of my life: Gwen Stefani talks on marrying Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani is opening up about getting married to Blake Shelton.

Speaking on the Tell Me About It podcast, the singer recalled her magical but intimate wedding ceremony.

"It was literally the greatest moment… one of the greatest moments of my life, obviously," she said.

"It was beyond what I thought it was gonna be.

"I just feel so lucky. One of those things you think about a lot in your life is you don't know the future and you don't know what's gonna happen, but I feel like my spiritual journey has really guided me towards this place and this place of peace,

"Now I need to figure out how to do the rest of my life."

Regarding her country musicial husband, she said, "That man is the same guy you see, no matter who he's with, what he's doing. I look at him sleeping, and he's the same guy. And he's very real and consistent and genuine. It's what is so attractive and why people love him so much."

More From Entertainment:

Watch: Ariana Grande, The Weeknd's official live 'Off the Table' performance

Watch: Ariana Grande, The Weeknd's official live 'Off the Table' performance
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck 'are madly in love'

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck 'are madly in love'

Britney Spears ecstatic after getting permission to drive again

Britney Spears ecstatic after getting permission to drive again

Ryan Reynolds credits Blake Lively for helping kids during online school

Ryan Reynolds credits Blake Lively for helping kids during online school
Britney Spears’ mother forced daughter to end 55-hour marriage to Jason Alexander

Britney Spears’ mother forced daughter to end 55-hour marriage to Jason Alexander
Adele definitely dating Rich Paul: source

Adele definitely dating Rich Paul: source
Khloe Kardashian's daughter True 'to take Kendall Jenner's modeling crown'

Khloe Kardashian's daughter True 'to take Kendall Jenner's modeling crown'
Offset discusses plans of giving wife Cardi B push present

Offset discusses plans of giving wife Cardi B push present
How Khloe Kardashian plans to raise daughter True as a white mom

How Khloe Kardashian plans to raise daughter True as a white mom
Kanye West only follows Kim Kardashian as he returns to Instagram

Kanye West only follows Kim Kardashian as he returns to Instagram
UK's swan-uppers take to the Thames to check on Queen's birds

UK's swan-uppers take to the Thames to check on Queen's birds
Engin Altan Duzyatan’s family photos from Eid holidays win hearts

Engin Altan Duzyatan’s family photos from Eid holidays win hearts

Latest

view all