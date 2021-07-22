 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jul 22 2021
By
AFP

Chloe Zhao to be on Venice Film Festival's jury

By
AFP

Thursday Jul 22, 2021

Chloe Zhao to be on Venice Film Festivals jury

ROME: Director Chloe Zhao, fresh off her "Nomadland" best film win at this year´s Academy Awards, will sit on the jury of the upcoming Venice Film Festival, organisers said Wednesday.

The annual international festival, to be held on the glitzy island of Lido from September 1-11, will be headed by Jury President Bong Joon Ho, the South Korean director whose "Parasite" won an Oscar for best film in 2019.

Zhao, who was born in China but lives and works in the United States, collected Venice´s top prize last year, when "Nomadland" took home a Golden Lion for best film before going on to win a slew of awards at the Oscars this year, including best director and best picture.

Venice´s six-person jury also includes directors Saverio Costanzo from Italy and Romania´s Alexander Nanau, British actress and singer Cynthia Erivo, Belgian-French actress Virginie Efira and Canadian actress Sarah Gadon.

The Venice Film Festival is the world´s oldest and among the most prestigious, rivalling Cannes and Berlin.

More From Entertainment:

Netflix turning to games as streaming growth slows

Netflix turning to games as streaming growth slows
Harvey Weinstein denies 11 Los Angeles sex assault charges

Harvey Weinstein denies 11 Los Angeles sex assault charges
Justin Bieber makes record - somewhat unbreakable for quite some time

Justin Bieber makes record - somewhat unbreakable for quite some time
Watch: Ariana Grande, The Weeknd's official live 'Off the Table' performance

Watch: Ariana Grande, The Weeknd's official live 'Off the Table' performance
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck 'are madly in love'

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck 'are madly in love'

Britney Spears ecstatic after getting permission to drive again

Britney Spears ecstatic after getting permission to drive again

Ryan Reynolds credits Blake Lively for helping kids during online school

Ryan Reynolds credits Blake Lively for helping kids during online school
Greatest moment of my life: Gwen Stefani talks on marrying Blake Shelton

Greatest moment of my life: Gwen Stefani talks on marrying Blake Shelton

Britney Spears’ mother forced daughter to end 55-hour marriage to Jason Alexander

Britney Spears’ mother forced daughter to end 55-hour marriage to Jason Alexander
Adele definitely dating Rich Paul: source

Adele definitely dating Rich Paul: source
Khloe Kardashian's daughter True 'to take Kendall Jenner's modeling crown'

Khloe Kardashian's daughter True 'to take Kendall Jenner's modeling crown'
Offset discusses plans of giving wife Cardi B push present

Offset discusses plans of giving wife Cardi B push present

Latest

view all