Britney Spears ‘isn’t even close’ to telling the story of conservatorship abuse

Britney Spears recently turned to social media and shared her raging anger and desire to pull the veil up from above her ‘abusive’ father.

The singer shared her thoughts in an Instagram post that reminded fans to take it “one day at a time” and even included a caption that foreshadows a scathing tell-all against abusive members within her family since she’s “not even close” to telling her complete story.

It reads, “So I said “life goes on” in one of my recent posts but it’s always easier said than done !!!!! In that moment that’s what felt was the easiest to say but I think we all know that I will never be able to let go and fully move on until I’ve said all I needed to say … and I’m not even close !!!! I was told to stay quiet about things for so long and I finally feel like I’m just getting here”.(sic)

