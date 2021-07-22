 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jul 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears ‘isn’t even close’ to telling the story of conservatorship abuse

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 22, 2021

Britney Spears ‘isn’t even close’ to telling the story of conservatorship abuse
Britney Spears ‘isn’t even close’ to telling the story of conservatorship abuse

Britney Spears recently turned to social media and shared her raging anger and desire to pull the veil up from above her ‘abusive’ father.

The singer shared her thoughts in an Instagram post that reminded fans to take it “one day at a time” and even included a caption that foreshadows a scathing tell-all against abusive members within her family since she’s “not even close” to telling her complete story.

It reads, “So I said “life goes on” in one of my recent posts but it’s always easier said than done !!!!! In that moment that’s what felt was the easiest to say but I think we all know that I will never be able to let go and fully move on until I’ve said all I needed to say … and I’m not even close !!!! I was told to stay quiet about things for so long and I finally feel like I’m just getting here”.(sic)

Check it out below:



More From Entertainment:

Picture: Kim Kardashian snuggles ‘little visitor’ son Saint

Picture: Kim Kardashian snuggles ‘little visitor’ son Saint
Scooter Braun officially divorces wife Yael Cohen: report

Scooter Braun officially divorces wife Yael Cohen: report
Alessia Cara reveals how Italian roots aided the journey to create music

Alessia Cara reveals how Italian roots aided the journey to create music
Matt Damon addresses growing hesitancy for covid-19 vaccine

Matt Damon addresses growing hesitancy for covid-19 vaccine
Blake Lively addresses ‘threatening’ nature of paparazzi in rare new update

Blake Lively addresses ‘threatening’ nature of paparazzi in rare new update
Robin William’s son Zak addresses dad’s misdiagnosis

Robin William’s son Zak addresses dad’s misdiagnosis
Watch: Dax Shepard, daughter belt riveting cover performance of Adele’s ‘Hello’

Watch: Dax Shepard, daughter belt riveting cover performance of Adele’s ‘Hello’
Video: BTS’ Suga, Jimin thank ARMYs for ‘Permission to Dance’ success

Video: BTS’ Suga, Jimin thank ARMYs for ‘Permission to Dance’ success
Hilaria Baldwin claps back against netizens: ‘This is my baby!’

Hilaria Baldwin claps back against netizens: ‘This is my baby!’
Photo: Prince George channels Prince Philip in birthday portrait

Photo: Prince George channels Prince Philip in birthday portrait
Netflix turning to games as streaming growth slows

Netflix turning to games as streaming growth slows

Latest

view all