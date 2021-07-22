 
Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Thursday Jul 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Police seize pornographic server in raid at Raj Kundra’s home

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 22, 2021

Police seize pornographic server in raid at Raj Kundra’s home
Police seize pornographic server in raid at Raj Kundra’s home

Police in Mumbai recently took businessman Raj Kundra into custody after a sever filled with pornography was seized from his residence.

Cops arrested Raj Kundra, and his company Viaan Industries’ IT head Ryan Thorpe, after his home was raided by law enforcement in light of his reported involvement in pornographic distribution.

This raid was authorized just days after police stumbled upon a Whatsapp chat between Kundra and his PA Umesh Kamat where they discussed moving to an alternate OTT platform after the Hotshots app got taken down.

During the raid, nearly 70 videos shot by the businessman’s PA were recovered but questioning has yielded no results as of yet, according to the Times of India.

Currently, the server is undergoing forensic analysis in an attempt to link Kundra to the taping and capturing of content. 

More From Bollywood:

Bharti Singh shares a fun video to confirm shooting of ‘TKSS’

Bharti Singh shares a fun video to confirm shooting of ‘TKSS’
Sonam Kapoor wins hearts with stunning photos of her journey from London to Mumbai

Sonam Kapoor wins hearts with stunning photos of her journey from London to Mumbai
Salman Khan shares loving tribute to Katrina Kaif on her birthday: wishing her 'lots of love’

Salman Khan shares loving tribute to Katrina Kaif on her birthday: wishing her 'lots of love’
Fatima Sana Shaikh wishes co-star Katrina Kaif on her birthday

Fatima Sana Shaikh wishes co-star Katrina Kaif on her birthday
Kareena Kapoor unveils her first book

Kareena Kapoor unveils her first book
Alia Bhatt signs with US talent agency for Hollywood debut

Alia Bhatt signs with US talent agency for Hollywood debut
Salman Khan mourns Dilip Kumar’s death

Salman Khan mourns Dilip Kumar’s death
Ram Gopal Varma comes out in defence of Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao against trolls

Ram Gopal Varma comes out in defence of Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao against trolls
Kangana Ranaut reveals ‘what growing up in the film industry’ is like

Kangana Ranaut reveals ‘what growing up in the film industry’ is like
Ankita Lokhande dismisses rumours of joining ‘Bigg Boss 15’

Ankita Lokhande dismisses rumours of joining ‘Bigg Boss 15’
Tiger Shroff pays rich tribute to Michael Jackson on his death anniversary

Tiger Shroff pays rich tribute to Michael Jackson on his death anniversary
Kareena Kapoor calls Salman Khan a ‘bad actor’: ‘I don’t like him’

Kareena Kapoor calls Salman Khan a ‘bad actor’: ‘I don’t like him’

Latest

view all