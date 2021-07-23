 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jul 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim and Kanye West on same page as he gears up to release music about their split

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 23, 2021

Kanye, who is all set to release new music detailing their split, is now good friends with Kim 

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are on the same page now, enjoying a cordial relationship amongst themselves.

The US rapper, who is all set to release new music detailing their split, is now good friends with his former wife. 

"Kim and Kanye are doing great now. Now that the pressure of the marriage is off, they are on the same page as friends," a source told E!News. 

The insider added Kim and Kanye's communication and co-parenting dynamic is "much better" now that they've adjusted to their new normal.

"They reconnected a few months ago and have been easing into a friendship now," the source shared. 

"Kanye did write a song about Kim and their marriage and Kim gave her input about it," the insider revealed. "He was respectful and gave her the heads up, and did not want to blindside her."

He "respects Kim a lot and wants to keep the family unit. Now that they have had space, Kim feels relieved that they can be cordial and spend time together for the sake of the kids."

More From Entertainment:

Thomas Markle threatens to take Meghan to court: 'Want rights to see my grandchildren'

Thomas Markle threatens to take Meghan to court: 'Want rights to see my grandchildren'
Courtney Stodden refutes claims Chrissy Teigen's apologised after bullying scandal

Courtney Stodden refutes claims Chrissy Teigen's apologised after bullying scandal

Health workers and actors on the red carpet at London premiere

Health workers and actors on the red carpet at London premiere
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade gushes over Evan McClintock

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade gushes over Evan McClintock
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don't care about UK says royal biographer

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don't care about UK says royal biographer

'Dirilis:Ertugrul; Artuk Bey actor looks unrecognizable in latest photo

'Dirilis:Ertugrul; Artuk Bey actor looks unrecognizable in latest photo

Jennifer Aniston wishes Selena Gomez on her 29th birthday

Jennifer Aniston wishes Selena Gomez on her 29th birthday

Kate Middleton, Prince William hit 13 million followers on Instagram as Prince George turns 8

Kate Middleton, Prince William hit 13 million followers on Instagram as Prince George turns 8

Wolf Alice, Arlo Parks and Ghetts among Mercury Prize nominees

Wolf Alice, Arlo Parks and Ghetts among Mercury Prize nominees
Chrissy Teigen says she could be in 'cancel club forever' after bullying scandal

Chrissy Teigen says she could be in 'cancel club forever' after bullying scandal

After Harry, Prince William confirms penning his own book

After Harry, Prince William confirms penning his own book

Prince Harry does not require permission from Palace ahead of memoir release

Prince Harry does not require permission from Palace ahead of memoir release

Latest

view all