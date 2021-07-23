 
Friday Jul 23 2021
Friday Jul 23, 2021

Jill Biden attends Tokyo Opening Ceremony with US Delegation

First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, has accompanied a team of 200 coaches, support staff and press at the start of the Tokyo Summer Olympics on Friday night.

Biden was spotted donning a black and white polka dots dress and pearls paired with a navy blue mask.

Apart from lifting the spirits of the team with her presence, Dr. Biden also had dinner with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his wife, Mariko Suga, at Akasaka Palace.

The First Lady also met with other U.S. Olympians at the opening ceremony.

"I want to thank each person who helped you be here today," she said during the meeting with athletes. "Now those years of work, the drive and faith that have kept you going, have led you here. Congratulations."

