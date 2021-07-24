Little Amal does not want Muneeb Butt to pose for pictures: Here's Why

Actor Muneeb Butt marked Eid Day 3 with adorable photos of himself and daughter Amal.

The one-year-old munchkin that Muneeb shares with his wife Aiman Khan, is pulling her father to take her outside as he poses for photos.

"Baba Stop posing for pics and take me outside," Muneeb captioned alongside an adorable thread of photos posted on Instaram this Friday.

Fans who adore the family of three, could not stop gushing over Amal's persuasion.

"MashAllah just look at amal how cute she is," added one Instagram user.

"I wish I was there so that I can take her outside," added another.







