Why can't Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie sell their $60M French wine chateau?

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are struggling to sell their $60 million French wine chateau, the very same where they got married in 2014.

On June 30, Jolie, 46, filed an emergency petition to sell her stake in Chateau Miraval, a winery that she and Pitt purchased for $60 million in 2011.

In response, the actress‘ petition and announcement of an unexpected buyer, Judge Ouderkirk, who had been overlooking Brangelina's divorce proceedings, rejected the plea.



Ouderkirk declined the petition because there was no proof of “immediate danger/irreparable harm or immediate loss/damage to property,” Us Weekly reported.



Upon the Judge's rejection, Jolie was disoriented and upset about the decision.

“Ms. Jolie is extremely desirous of closing the pending agreement for the sale of Nouvel, LLC [which holds her stake in the property], and requests that the Court issue an order lifting the ATROs [the Automatic Temporary Restraining Order keeping her from making the sale] and specifying that they shall not apply to Ms. Jolie’s sale of Nouvel, LLC,” the legal team wrote.

Now that Judge Ouderkirk has been disqualified from overlooking the child custody case of the couple, it is uncertain what will happen to their French chateau.