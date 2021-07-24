 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jul 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Why can't Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie sell their $60M French wine chateau?

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 24, 2021

Why cant Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie sell their $60M French wine chateau?
Why can't Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie sell their $60M French wine chateau?

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are struggling to sell their $60 million French wine chateau, the very same where they got married in 2014.

On June 30, Jolie, 46, filed an emergency petition to sell her stake in Chateau Miraval, a winery that she and Pitt purchased for $60 million in 2011. 

In response, the actress‘ petition and announcement of an unexpected buyer, Judge Ouderkirk, who had been overlooking Brangelina's divorce proceedings, rejected the plea. 

Ouderkirk declined the petition because there was no proof of “immediate danger/irreparable harm or immediate loss/damage to property,” Us Weekly reported.

Upon the Judge's rejection, Jolie was disoriented and upset about the decision. 

“Ms. Jolie is extremely desirous of closing the pending agreement for the sale of Nouvel, LLC [which holds her stake in the property], and requests that the Court issue an order lifting the ATROs [the Automatic Temporary Restraining Order keeping her from making the sale] and specifying that they shall not apply to Ms. Jolie’s sale of Nouvel, LLC,” the legal team wrote.

Now that Judge Ouderkirk has been disqualified from overlooking the child custody case of the couple, it is uncertain what will happen to their French chateau.

More From Entertainment:

Brad Pitt wants to appeal judge disqualification in custody war with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt wants to appeal judge disqualification in custody war with Angelina Jolie
George Clinton chimes in 80th birthday with Snoop Dog, Kesha

George Clinton chimes in 80th birthday with Snoop Dog, Kesha
Sarah Shahi says onscreen pair and boyfriend Adam Demos is her 'soul'

Sarah Shahi says onscreen pair and boyfriend Adam Demos is her 'soul'
Meghan Markle’s father Thomas to take her to court over right to see grandkids

Meghan Markle’s father Thomas to take her to court over right to see grandkids

Henry Golding recalls brushing shoulders with Kate Middleton and her family

Henry Golding recalls brushing shoulders with Kate Middleton and her family
How Brad Pitt feels about judge’s disqualification in Angelina Jolie custody battle

How Brad Pitt feels about judge’s disqualification in Angelina Jolie custody battle
Look back at Prince Charles and Princess Diana's 'wedding of the century'

Look back at Prince Charles and Princess Diana's 'wedding of the century'

Mindy Kaling speaks about the uproar caused by South Asian ‘Scooby-Doo’ spin-off

Mindy Kaling speaks about the uproar caused by South Asian ‘Scooby-Doo’ spin-off

Jennifer Lopez shares her morning skincare routine and best-kept beauty secrets

Jennifer Lopez shares her morning skincare routine and best-kept beauty secrets
Meghan Markle comes under fire for her 'American dream'

Meghan Markle comes under fire for her 'American dream'
Cardi B breaks her silence on accusations of queerbaiting

Cardi B breaks her silence on accusations of queerbaiting
Zendaya and Tom Holland ‘balance each other out’ in their relationship: source

Zendaya and Tom Holland ‘balance each other out’ in their relationship: source

Latest

view all