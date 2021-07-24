 
Saturday Jul 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Pak vs WI: 'Where's my miyan?' Sarfaraz Ahmed's wife asks PCB

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 24, 2021

Khushbakht Sarfaraz (left) and Sarfaraz Ahmed. — Facebook/File
The Pakistan cricket team, ahead of the start of their training for the T20I series against West Indies, spent some time at a beach resort, photos of which were shared on social media.

The photos did not include any of Sarfaraz Ahmed, which led to an amusing exchange between his wife and the Pakistan Cricket Board.

In the photos shared on PCB's Twitter account, pacer Hasan Ali, all-rounder Faheem Ashraf, and other players could be seen having a good time. Sarfaraz Ahmed was no where to be seen.

At this, his wife Khushbakht Sarfaraz asked: "Where's my miyan (husband)?"

Responding to Khushbakht's question, PCB shared a photo of Sarfaraz, where the former skipper could be seen coming out of the sea, wearing light blue shorts and a red vest.

But the matter did not end just there, as Twitteratis jumped in to have their share of fun in responding to Khushbakht's tweet.

They assured her he was a loyal man and wouldn't have 'strayed' anywhere and "must be around somewhere".


