 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jul 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez goes Instagram official with Ben Affleck

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 25, 2021

Power couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially confirmed their romance on the singer’s 52nd birthday.

Taking to her Instagram, the Hustlers star not only dropped some sizzling shots from her birthday celebrations on a yacht, but also left fans in a tizzy by finally going Instagram official with her beau, Ben Affleck.

The photos from her 52nd birthday, showed her getting intimate with the Batman actor while radiating in her flowing floral cover-up and layered gold necklaces.

Meanwhile, the Argo actor was dressed in a navy button-down shirt with his sleeves rolled up.

Alongside the photos, J.Lo wrote: “5 2 … what it do …”

More From Entertainment:

With first posthumous album, Prince pierces the American condition

With first posthumous album, Prince pierces the American condition
BTS member Jimin impresses legendary figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu

BTS member Jimin impresses legendary figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu
Over 1.3 million people react to Prince George's picture on Kate Middleton, William's Insta account

Over 1.3 million people react to Prince George's picture on Kate Middleton, William's Insta account

Prince William: 'Future King' lauded for making Lauren Price feel comfortable during interview

Prince William: 'Future King' lauded for making Lauren Price feel comfortable during interview

'Prince Harry has no plans to publish a second memoir after Queen Elizabeth's death'

'Prince Harry has no plans to publish a second memoir after Queen Elizabeth's death'
Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir will ‘reveal his true character’

Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir will ‘reveal his true character’
Taylor Swift celebrates ‘Folklore’s anniversary with a loving tribute

Taylor Swift celebrates ‘Folklore’s anniversary with a loving tribute
Taylor Swift unveils music video titled ‘The Lakes’

Taylor Swift unveils music video titled ‘The Lakes’
Meghan Markle to drop a tell-all for Prince Harry’s book deal

Meghan Markle to drop a tell-all for Prince Harry’s book deal
Prince Harry signs a four-book deal aimed to release ‘once his granny dies'

Prince Harry signs a four-book deal aimed to release ‘once his granny dies'
Ed Sheeran shares BTS video of ‘Bad Habits’ studio session

Ed Sheeran shares BTS video of ‘Bad Habits’ studio session
Selena Gomez recreates ‘Full House’ scene on TikTok with sister Gracie

Selena Gomez recreates ‘Full House’ scene on TikTok with sister Gracie

Latest

view all