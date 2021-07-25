 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jul 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s memoir release date could come as a ‘sign of disrespect’ for Queen Elizabeth

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 25, 2021

Prince Harry’s feud with the British royal family could aggravate beyond control, according to some royal experts.

With news of Prince Harry penning an explosive memoir about his royal life out in the open, royal expert Nick Bullen thinks this could be the final straw for Queen Elizabeth II.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Bullen said that the release date of the Duke of Sussex’s memoir is likely to clash with the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

“I think here in Britain, the announcement of this book has undoubtedly sent shockwaves around the place, both at the highest levels of society and just with the average amount on the streets,” said Bullen.

“I think it was a couple of [interviews], the first was surely enough, surely the other interview was enough. Let’s draw a line under it … [and] let’s try and start rebuilding from there,” he added.

The expert further said that this could upset people, and “could be seen as disrespectful” to the Queen. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince William, Kate sending a ‘secret message’ to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince William, Kate sending a ‘secret message’ to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
John Mulaney files for a divorce from Anna Marie Tendler amid Olivia Munn romance

John Mulaney files for a divorce from Anna Marie Tendler amid Olivia Munn romance
Naya Rivera honoured by Ryan Dorsey a year after being laid to rest

Naya Rivera honoured by Ryan Dorsey a year after being laid to rest
Jennifer Lopez goes Instagram official with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez goes Instagram official with Ben Affleck

With first posthumous album, Prince pierces the American condition

With first posthumous album, Prince pierces the American condition
BTS member Jimin impresses legendary figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu

BTS member Jimin impresses legendary figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu
Over 1.3 million people react to Prince George's picture on Kate Middleton, William's Insta account

Over 1.3 million people react to Prince George's picture on Kate Middleton, William's Insta account

Prince William: 'Future King' lauded for making Lauren Price feel comfortable during interview

Prince William: 'Future King' lauded for making Lauren Price feel comfortable during interview

'Prince Harry has no plans to publish a second memoir after Queen Elizabeth's death'

'Prince Harry has no plans to publish a second memoir after Queen Elizabeth's death'
Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir will ‘reveal his true character’

Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir will ‘reveal his true character’
Taylor Swift celebrates ‘Folklore’s anniversary with a loving tribute

Taylor Swift celebrates ‘Folklore’s anniversary with a loving tribute
Taylor Swift unveils music video titled ‘The Lakes’

Taylor Swift unveils music video titled ‘The Lakes’

Latest

view all