Prince Harry’s memoir release date could come as a ‘sign of disrespect’ for Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry’s feud with the British royal family could aggravate beyond control, according to some royal experts.



With news of Prince Harry penning an explosive memoir about his royal life out in the open, royal expert Nick Bullen thinks this could be the final straw for Queen Elizabeth II.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Bullen said that the release date of the Duke of Sussex’s memoir is likely to clash with the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

“I think here in Britain, the announcement of this book has undoubtedly sent shockwaves around the place, both at the highest levels of society and just with the average amount on the streets,” said Bullen.

“I think it was a couple of [interviews], the first was surely enough, surely the other interview was enough. Let’s draw a line under it … [and] let’s try and start rebuilding from there,” he added.

The expert further said that this could upset people, and “could be seen as disrespectful” to the Queen.