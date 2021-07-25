Yasir Hussain thanks Iqra Aziz as he holds son Kabir Hussain in new photo

Yasir Hussain cannot stop gushing over his newborn.

The actor, who welcomed son Kabir Hussain with wife Iqra Aziz on July 26, took to his Instagram on Saturday and shared a monochrome photo of himself as he held his bundle of joy in the air.

"Thankyou @iiqraaziz . Allah ne Aurat ko jo maqaam ata kia hai us ki wajah ab samajh mai aai hai( (Now I understand why Allah has kept a woman in such high status). Love you," he captioned alongside the post.



Iqra Aziz was quick to respond to Yasir's loved-up post in the comments section.

"I love you both My world and My universe, " Iqra commented with a heart emoticon.

Take a look:







