Sunday Jul 25 2021
Camila Cabello responds to blackface accusations over backup dancer

Sunday Jul 25, 2021

Camila Cabello has responded to outraged fans regarding a backup dancer performing in blackface during her most recent performance.

The singer had appeared on Jimmy Fallon to perform her latest single Don’t Go Yet but it was quick to spark controversy due to the backup dancer.

Part of her performance consisted of multiple dancers donning ‘80s costumes which reflected the theme of her track.

The singer later took to Twitter to share her side of the story.

“The point was to try to make each person look like an over the top 80's character just like in the video, including a white dude with a terrible orange spray tan.

"Hey! so this dude was just supposed to be a white man with a terrible spray tan. We purposefully tried to pull together a multicultural group of performers, the expectation was not that everyone in the performance needed to be Latin. 

"There are white people, African American people, latin people, etc. and so the point wasn't to try to make everyone look Latin either. There are a lot of people in the performance who are not," she wrote. 


