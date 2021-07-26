Victoria Beckham's hubby David questioned by police during vocation in Italy

Renowned footballer David Beckham was reportedly interrogated by Italian police officers on his yacht as he was enjoying family time with children on the Amalfi Coast in Italy.



Fashion-sensation Victoria Beckham's husband reportedly spent 45 minutes talking to the cops on his yacht, with them even asking for a selfie at one point.

Beckham was moored on the Amalfi Coast when a police boat then pulled up. Cops soon turned up, and the legendary footballer was seen to be nothing more than co-operative, leaving his sunbathing spot to go and deal with it.

Victoria's 16-year-old son had been jet-skiing, while his littler sister Harper, 10, eventually joined him. According to an eye-witness, you are meant to be 18 to jet-ski in Italy, meaning Cruz and Harper would have been too young.

The source told The Sun: "Both Cruz and Harper were wearing life-jackets and staying very near the yacht so it is hard to see what the problem was. David seemed to call to them to come back to the yacht, and they anchored the jet-ski."

David Beckham was wearing his newly-bleached hair as he sunbathed on the deck wearing some bright red shorts. Cruz was sporting his pink hair as he whizzed around on the jet-ski.