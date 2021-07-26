Funeral prayers of martyred soldiers offered in Muzaffarabad

The funeral prayers of the four soldiers who embraced martyrdom — after a vehicle of the military's Quick Reaction Force (QRF) fell into a ravine in Laswa near Neelum Valley — being offered in Muzaffarabad, on July 26, 2021. — ISPR

The funeral prayers of four soldiers who embraced martyrdom — after a vehicle of the military's Quick Reaction Force (QRF) fell into a ravine in Laswa near Neelum Valley — were offered on Monday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.



In a statement, the ISPR said their "jasde khaki" was being taken to their native towns where they will be buried with full military honour.

The military's media wing had said the incident took place as the troops were busy maintaining law and order in Azad Jammu and Kashmir amid the Legislative Assembly elections.

Other than the martyred army personnel, three other soldiers and a civilian driver were injured in the incident, the ISPR had said.



The injured were evacuated to a nearby medical facility for necessary medical care, the military's media wing had added.