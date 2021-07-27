Tokyo Olympics: Pakistani swimmer Haseeb confident of producing his best





Pakistani swimmer Haseeb Tariq.

TOKYO: Pakistani swimmer Haseeb Tariq has said he will try to put in his best to record his career-best timing during the 100 metre freestyle event of the swimming competition of the Tokyo Olympics, according to a story published in The News.

The event will start at 3pm on Tuesday (today) at the Aquatics Centre in Japan’s capital. Haseeb is confident to produce his personal best.

Talking to The News, Haseeb said, “InshaAllah I hope to give my best.” He maintained, “I have trained here very well and have spent a lot of good time in practice. It will come down to the race execution now and Allah will help.”

Born on April 6, 1996, in Karachi, Haseeb has been winning national titles for the last few years.

He won two bronze medals in the 13th South Asian Games in Nepal in December 2019. He is an all-round swimmer and currently holds national records in 11 events. He lives and works in Canada after completing his graduation there in finance.



Bisma Khan is the other swimmer of the country who will be competing in the Tokyo Games. She will compete in 50 metre freestyle on July 30. She is the younger sister of former Olympian Kiran Khan who still competes at the domestic level.

Bisma recently returned from Russia where she was sent two years ago for training at the top facilities in Kazan.

She had been sent there by the Pakistan Swimming Federation (PSF) as part of the FINA Development Programme. Both the swimmers are featured in the Tokyo Games on wild cards.