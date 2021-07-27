 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 27 2021
Web Desk

Meghan, Harry condemn racial and fiscal inequalities within the media industry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issued a statement on their official Archewell website
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are coming all guns blazing against inequalities within the media industry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex issued a statement on their official Archewell website, where they condemned the racial and fiscal inequalities within the media industry.

"Archewell is a proud supporter of journalistic diversity and news media organizations that are committed to reporting the truth, uncovering untold stories and giving voice to the voiceless," their statement read.

"In every corner of the world, members of the media are using their power—and responsibility—to inform the public, teach communities, battle misinformation and inspire change,” it continued.

"We also applaud the work of independent media, nonprofit newsrooms and trusted local news collectives. They demonstrate the deep need for this critical profession to thrive and evolve, particularly in terms of racial equity and representation in newsgathering and newsrooms," the duke and duchess said in the statement.

"That's why we support groups like The PressPad Charitable Foundation (which helps young people of diverse backgrounds gain entry into the journalism industry) and URL Media (a multi-platform network focused on community media organizations that directly serve and reflect their audiences),” they added.

"For these reasons, we are seeking to bring awareness to a coalition of U.K. journalists calling for stronger initiatives to combat the underrepresentation, inequity and racial bigotry that still persist in this important industry,” their statement concluded.

