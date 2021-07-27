Shilpa Shetty broke down, shouted at Raj Kundra during Crime Branch raid: Report

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty could not help but break down in tears when a team of Crime Branch visited her Juhu abode on Friday.

According to officials that raided the actor's house, Shilpa shouted at her husband, Raj Kundra, of ruining family reputation.

Shilpa went on to claim that she has no connection with the app HotShots, where her husband was allegedly producing and distributing pornographic content.

A hysterical Shilpa also told off her husband on Friday during the six hours probe, telling him how projects have stopped coming her way in the wake of the case.

Raj Kundra assured Shilpa that he was not involved in making pornographic content and all will be rightly proven in the court.

According to officials, the investigation so far discloses no involvement of Shilpa in the case.

"Till now, no involvement of Shilpa Shetty is found in the case. We are therefore not going to question her again," the officer said.

