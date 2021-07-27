Sonya Hussyn hints on 2023 wedding to mystery man

Sonya Hussyn hints on 2023 to mystery man

Actor Sonya Hussyn might be getting married sooner than her fans think!

The Ishq Zehnaseeb star recently engaged in an 'Ask me Anything' session on her Instagram Stories where fans asked her various questions.

From opening up about her upcoming projects to discussing hidden talents, Sonya was very candid in her answers.

However, one answer that really caught the attention of hawk-eyed fans was Sonya's response to marriage plans.

As per the star, she is all set to marry in January 2023 to a mystery man who does not belong to the Pakistani showbiz industry.

In another question, when a fan asked if her to-be husband is an actor, Sonya replied: 'God forbid!'



