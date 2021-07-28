 
Kelly Clarkson ordered to pay $200,000 to ex-husband monthly in child and spousal support

American singer Kelly Clarkson has been ordered by court to pay around $200,000 per month to her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock in spousal and child support.

According to a report by People, a Los Angeles County judge handed down the order on Tuesday that the American Idol alum is required to pay her former partner $150,000 monthly in spousal support, as well as $45,601 for child support.

The 43-year-old will now receive $195,601 from Clarkson each month, making it around $2.4 million per year.

The singer has also been ordered to pay an additional $1.25million for her ex-husband’s attorney fees and the legal costs of their divorce case.

It was revealed earlier by a source cited by People that Blackstock had been eyeing double the amount of what was ordered by court, for child and spousal support, requesting that his estranged wife pay him $436,000 per month. 

