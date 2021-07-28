 
Wednesday Jul 28 2021
Jennifer Lopez unfazed by Alex Rodriguez partying in same city as her

JLo spent last weekend ringing in her birthday on a cruise with Ben Affleck in France

Jennifer Lopez is unpertured by ex Alex Rodriguez partying in the same city as she was celebrating her 52nd birthday. 

The Latino singer spent last weekend ringing in her birthday on a cruise with Ben Affleck in France. 

 “She knew A-Rod was around, but he's the last thing on her mind and she could care less what he does," a source revealed. 

"She's totally in love with Ben and only has eyes for him. She has moved on and is not looking back. She's very relieved that she is out of that relationship and done with him for good," the insider added. 

A separate source previously told E! that “before they broke up, JLo and A-Rod had planned a trip together to the French Riviera for her birthday.

However, with their split their plans also went down the drain. Rodriguez went on the trip alone and she also decided to keep her trip but go with Ben, which is why they're all there right now.”

JLo is currently vacationing with Affleck in Italy.

