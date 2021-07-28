Babar Azam’s lead over Virat Kohli in ODI rankings swells by 28 points

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Indian captain Virat Kohli. — File photo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s lead over Indian skipper Virat Kohli for the number one spot on ODI rankings grew by 28 points, the latest ICC update showed.

Babar is currently placed at the number one spot in the ODI batting rankings with 873 points.



Meanwhile, Kohli comes second with 844 points, making him 28 points short of overtaking Babar.

Aussie quicks surge up ODI rankings

Australia pace duo Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc have rocketed up the ICC ODI bowling rankings in the latest update.

The Australians was able to move up the ranking in the backdrop of their performance against their team's ODI series win over West Indies.



Hazlewood, who took five wickets at 5.80 with an economy of 2.07, has surged five places to second on the bowling rankings.

The Australian sits behind New Zealand seamer Trent Boult, who leads ratings with 737 points. This is the first time that Hazlewood has sat second on the rankings since 2018.

Starc, who took 11 wickets at 10.63, climbed 10 spots to eighth with 652 rating points.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has climbed to a career-best ranking of second among T20I bowlers.



Hasaranga, who sat third among T20I bowlers before this week’s update, has moved to second with a rating of 720 after taking 2/28 in the series opener against India on Sunday.