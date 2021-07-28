 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday Jul 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Babar Azam’s lead over Virat Kohli in ODI rankings swells by 28 points

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 28, 2021

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Indian captain Virat Kohli. — File photo
Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Indian captain Virat Kohli. — File photo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s lead over Indian skipper Virat Kohli for the number one spot on ODI rankings grew by 28 points, the latest ICC update showed.

Babar is currently placed at the number one spot in the ODI batting rankings with 873 points. 

Meanwhile, Kohli comes second with 844 points, making him 28 points short of overtaking Babar. 

Aussie quicks surge up ODI rankings

Australia pace duo Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc have rocketed up the ICC ODI bowling rankings in the latest update.

The Australians was able to move up the ranking in the backdrop of their performance against their team's ODI series win over West Indies.

Hazlewood, who took five wickets at 5.80 with an economy of 2.07, has surged five places to second on the bowling rankings. 

The Australian sits behind New Zealand seamer Trent Boult, who leads ratings with 737 points. This is the first time that Hazlewood has sat second on the rankings since 2018.

Starc, who took 11 wickets at 10.63, climbed 10 spots to eighth with 652 rating points. 

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has climbed to a career-best ranking of second among T20I bowlers.

Hasaranga, who sat third among T20I bowlers before this week’s update, has moved to second with a rating of 720 after taking 2/28 in the series opener against India on Sunday.

More From Sports:

Pak vs WI: Sharjeel Khan likely to replace Sohaib Maqsood in first T20, say sources

Pak vs WI: Sharjeel Khan likely to replace Sohaib Maqsood in first T20, say sources
'Aim is to play fearless cricket': Babar Azam hopeful about West Indies tour

'Aim is to play fearless cricket': Babar Azam hopeful about West Indies tour
Second Olympian sent packing following refusal to face Israeli opponent

Second Olympian sent packing following refusal to face Israeli opponent
Two more Pakistani athletes eliminated from Tokyo Olympics

Two more Pakistani athletes eliminated from Tokyo Olympics
POA lashes out at PSB for not providing adequate support to national athletes for Tokyo Olympics

POA lashes out at PSB for not providing adequate support to national athletes for Tokyo Olympics
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi set to feature in Nepal's EPL

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi set to feature in Nepal's EPL
Tokyo Olympics: Pakistani swimmer Haseeb confident of producing his best

Tokyo Olympics: Pakistani swimmer Haseeb confident of producing his best
Talha Talib appeals to govt for regular Wapda job

Talha Talib appeals to govt for regular Wapda job
Pak vs WI: Pakistan Test squad arrives in Barbados

Pak vs WI: Pakistan Test squad arrives in Barbados
South Asian women in sport: stories of grit and determination

South Asian women in sport: stories of grit and determination
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Pakistan's Mahoor Shahzad, Haseeb Tariq to be in action tomorrow

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Pakistan's Mahoor Shahzad, Haseeb Tariq to be in action tomorrow
Tokyo Olympics: Japan's Naomi Osaka books place in third round of tennis

Tokyo Olympics: Japan's Naomi Osaka books place in third round of tennis

Latest

view all