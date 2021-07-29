 
Thursday Jul 29 2021
Web Desk

Gigi Hadid, her mother gush over Dua Lipa as the singer shares sneak peak of new music video

The music video for Pop Smoke's posthumous track, 'Demeanour' featuring Dua Lipa releases today (Thursday 29 July).

The "Levitating" singer shared some pictures and a clip from the shoot of the of the new music video on Instagram. 

Thousands of fans flooded Dua's posts with praise since she teased the new video on her Instagram.

 
Among thousands of people who reacted to Dua's Instagram pictures were supermodel Gigi Hadid and her mother Yolanda Hadid.

"Gorgeous," commented Gigi Hadid while her mother posted a heart emoji to express her love for the British singer who's dating her son. 

Dua has been dating Anwar Hadid, the brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid, for a while now and they are often seen indulging in public display of affection.

