Friday Jul 30 2021
Lifter Talha Talib gets hero’s welcome upon return to Pakistan

Friday Jul 30, 2021

Star athlete Talha Talib arrives at Lahore's Allama Iqbal Airport.
  • Weightlifter Talha Talib arrives back in Pakistan.
  • Talha vows to win gold next time if the government supports him.
  • Talha lifted an overall 320 kg in the 67kg category.

LAHORE: Pakistani weightlifter Talha Talib returned to Pakistan from Japan Friday morning after competing in the Tokyo Olympics.

The office-bearers of the Pakistan Weightlifting Federation, players and  a large number of fans were present at the occasion to give him a hero's welcome at the airport.

The 21-year-old weightlifter finished fifth in the 67kg category with an impressive performance of overall lifting of 320 KG weight and won laurels from the countrymen.

In the clean and jerk third attempt, Talha Talib lifted 170 kg, which is more than twice his bodyweight.

"I thank Allah and the nation for the prayers," the star weightlifter said while talking to media at the airport.

"I am grateful to the Pakistan Weightlifting Federation and the Olympic Association. I attribute my success to the nation. I am happy that the Pakistani flag soared higher."

Talha also reiterated his resolve to surmount all mistakes and bring a gold medal next time if the government provide proper support.

The weightlifter said he is looking forward to making his mark in the Commonwealth Games and then the World Championship scheduled in October.

Talha missed bronze by a slight margin of two kilograms but he won the hearts of Pakistanis around the world for putting up a solid show in the Olympics.

