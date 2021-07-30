 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Friday Jul 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Sanjay Dutt feels so ‘blessed’ as he receives love on his birthday

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 30, 2021

Sanjay Dutt feels so ‘blessed’ as he receives love on his birthday
Sanjay Dutt feels so ‘blessed’ as he receives love on his birthday

Indian superstar Sanjay Dutt, who celebrated his 62nd birthday on Thursday, thanked his fans and friends for showering love on him, saying ‘I feel so blessed to have you all in my life’.

The Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. actor took to Instagram and said “I just wanted to take a moment and thank each one of you for showering me with so much love and appreciation on my birthday.”

Sanjay Dutt went on to say “I feel so blessed to have you all in my life.”

‘A special thanks to my fans who made my day so special with all the overwhelming wishes,” he concluded with love.

Sanjay Dutt feels so ‘blessed’ as he receives love on his birthday

Sanjay celebrated his 62nd birthday on Thursday and received love from fans and fellow B-town stars.

On the work front, Sanjay will next be seen in film KGF: Chapter 2.

The makers of the film unveiled a special poster of the KGF: Chapter 2 featuring Sanjay as Adheera on his birthday.

More From Showbiz:

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra denied bail in porn case

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra denied bail in porn case
Mehrooz Waseem leaks voice notes, accuses Usman Mukhtar of 'threatening' her

Mehrooz Waseem leaks voice notes, accuses Usman Mukhtar of 'threatening' her
Amid missing Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt steals his belongings: See Photo

Amid missing Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt steals his belongings: See Photo
Sajal Aly speaks on violence against women: 'It’s a shame'

Sajal Aly speaks on violence against women: 'It’s a shame'
Inside Maya Ali's holi-themed birthday party

Inside Maya Ali's holi-themed birthday party
Usman Mukhtar breaks silence on 'harassment and blackmail' by female artist

Usman Mukhtar breaks silence on 'harassment and blackmail' by female artist
Maya Ali rings in her birthday with balloons and smiles

Maya Ali rings in her birthday with balloons and smiles
Sonya Hussyn hints on 2023 wedding to mystery man

Sonya Hussyn hints on 2023 wedding to mystery man
Mehwish Hayat reflects on rejecting Bollywood projects: 'I had my own mindset'

Mehwish Hayat reflects on rejecting Bollywood projects: 'I had my own mindset'
Shilpa Shetty broke down, shouted at Raj Kundra during Crime Branch raid: Report

Shilpa Shetty broke down, shouted at Raj Kundra during Crime Branch raid: Report
Veteran actor Adnan Siddiqui tests positive for coronavirus

Veteran actor Adnan Siddiqui tests positive for coronavirus

Ranveer Singh and MS Dhoni’s bromance wins the internet: Watch

Ranveer Singh and MS Dhoni’s bromance wins the internet: Watch

Latest

view all