Sanjay Dutt feels so ‘blessed’ as he receives love on his birthday

Indian superstar Sanjay Dutt, who celebrated his 62nd birthday on Thursday, thanked his fans and friends for showering love on him, saying ‘I feel so blessed to have you all in my life’.



The Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. actor took to Instagram and said “I just wanted to take a moment and thank each one of you for showering me with so much love and appreciation on my birthday.”

Sanjay Dutt went on to say “I feel so blessed to have you all in my life.”

‘A special thanks to my fans who made my day so special with all the overwhelming wishes,” he concluded with love.

Sanjay celebrated his 62nd birthday on Thursday and received love from fans and fellow B-town stars.

On the work front, Sanjay will next be seen in film KGF: Chapter 2.

The makers of the film unveiled a special poster of the KGF: Chapter 2 featuring Sanjay as Adheera on his birthday.