Friday Jul 30 2021
Kanye West to host second Donda listening party

Friday Jul 30, 2021

Rapper Kanye West has plans of hosting another listening party for his new album Donda at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

According to TMZ, the Yeezy designer is racking is brain on how to make the event unique from its last in a bid to fill seats.

Sources with direct knowledge tell the outlet that the rapper has already booked a date to host another listening event.

"Yeezy and his production team locked down Aug. 5 at MBS for another Donda listening event on the eve of the album drop. We're told stadium employees have been hired on ... and plan to work it the same as last week."

However, the rapper and his team are currently on the works of trying to make the event unique since its previous on broke the Apple Music Global Livestream record with 3.3 million viewers.

