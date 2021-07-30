Naimal Khawar celebrates first birthday of son Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi

 
Friday Jul 30 2021
Hamza Ali Abbasi and his wife Naimal Khawar celebrated the first birthday of their son Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi on Friday.

Naimal turned to Instagram and shared sweet photos of her son with a heartfelt birthday note.

She wrote “Today the light of our lives, my beautiful son Mustafa turns one.”

“May Allah guide you to the straight path & bless you with many more my darling. Please say a prayer for his health & well being,” Naimal added.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars flooded the comment section with sweet birthday wishes.

Hamza and Naimal tied the knot in August 2019 and welcomed their first child on July 30 last year.

The celebrity couple had announced the birth of their son on social media on August 3, 2020.

Hamza Ali Abbasi had tweeted “Allah has blessed me and Naimal with a baby boy, Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi. I pray that he becomes a grateful servant of Allah, a good, humble & honest human being and may Allah bless him in this life and the next. Please pray for us.”


