England's star all-rounder Ben Stokes takes indefinite break from cricket

England's star all-rounder Ben Stokes. Photo: Reuters

Ben Stokes says he is taking a break for the sake of his mental well-being.

England and Wales Cricket Board says Stokes also needed a break to rest his injured left index finger.

Stokes will miss the upcoming ICC World Test Championship series against India because of the break.

England's star all-rounder Ben Stokes on Friday announced that he is taking an indefinite break from all cricket.



According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), the decision comes into effect immediately.

Stokes has decided to take a break for the sake of his "mental well-being," the ICC said, citing the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Stokes will miss the upcoming ICC World Test Championship series against India because of the break. The England and Wales Cricket Board further said in a statement that Stokes also needed a break "to rest his left index finger, which has not fully healed since his return to competitive cricket earlier this month."