Saturday Jul 31 2021
MS Dhoni's new haircut sparks online chatter

Saturday Jul 31, 2021

Photo via Twitter/ Aalim Hakim.
Former Indian international cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni recently got a stylish mohawk hairdo, sparking mixed online reactions from fans and followers.

According to an article by The Hindustan Times, the former cricket star —who captained the Indian national team in limited-overs formats from 2007 to 2017 and in Test cricket from 2008 to 2014 — got his haircut from renowned celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Hakim posted the pictures for the world to see and wrote: "Legend Dhoni Sports A Dashing Look."

"Thoroughly enjoyed doing this haircut & beard for our legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni."

Within less than a day of having been posted, the pictures have racked up more than 14,0000 likes, close to 3,000 retweets, and about 160 comments. 

"Damn, he looks 5 years younger than his age. Fantastic work!! Maintain this look," one user wrote. 

"The transformation is complete. He looks like a cross between Pangolin & Porcupine now," another user, seemingly displeased with the hairdo, wrote.

Another Twitter user, totally ignoring the hairdo, asked Dhoni to start playing cricket again.

"Time for a comeback. Hope to see u back at ur very best. Team India needs ur leadership."

Meanwhile, a fourth fan suggested Dhoni try entering Bollywood.

"Dhoni Bhai!! Please seriously try acting in films," they wrote, adding a heart-eyed and clapping hands emoji.


