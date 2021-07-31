 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Saturday Jul 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Hamza Ali Abbasi shares a heartfelt birthday note for son as he turns one

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 31, 2021

Hamza Ali Abbasi shared a heartfelt note for son Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi on his first birthday, saying, ‘May you become a Acha Banda of Allah’.

Sharing a sweet family photo, the Alif actor said, “Happy Birthday my son. May you become a Acha Banda of Allah ….I am forever grateful to God for his blessings.”

“Please make a lil prayer for Mustafa on his birthday,” he further said.

Commenting on the post, Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan and other fans and fellow showbiz stars also wished little Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi a very happy birthday.

Hamza and Naimal Khawar tied the knot in August 2019 and welcomed their first child on July 30 last year.

The celebrity couple had announced the birth of their son on social media on August 3, 2020.

