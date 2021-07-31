 
Saturday Jul 31 2021
Anne Hathaway terms ‘Princess Diaries’ a ‘miracle’ on film’s 20th anniversary

Anne Hathaway took a trip down memory lane and shared photos of 'Princess Diaries'

American actor Anne Hathaway is celebrating 20 years of Princess Diaries!

Taking to Instagram, the Oscar winner took a trip down memory lane and shared photos of the iconic film, along with a heartfelt caption.

“Miracles happen… Happy 20th Birthday to #theprincessdiaries, AKA the film that launched a thousand sleep overs,” she wrote.

Hathaway wasn’t the only one who celebrated the 20th anniversary of the film.

Mandy Moore also turned to her social media and referenced the song she sings in the film: “Wowww talk about a #ThrowbackThursday! Happy 20th birthday to #ThePrincessDiaries and a real bop …#StupidCupid!”

The Princess Diaries, starring Julie Andrews alongside Hathaway, was released in 2001. The sequel to the film, The Princess Diaries 2: A Royal Engagement, followed soon after as it hit theatres in 2004. 

