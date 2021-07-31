 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jul 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton, Prince William extremely 'nervous' about Prince George's future

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 31, 2021

Kate Middleton, Prince William are concerned about their kids growing up as royals

Kate Middleton and Prince William are becoming increasingly anxious about Prince George's future. 

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are concerned about their kids growing up as royals. 

“Of course, William and Kate are nervous about what the future holds for George,” a source told Us Weekly. 

“He’s growing up in a different era to his parents. Times have changed since then. There wasn’t social media or internet trolls when William and Kate were children," the insider added. 

 “The Cambridges feel it’s necessary to shield George, Charlotte and Louis from the spotlight and have become cautious about the appearances [they] make,” the source said. 

“Kate and William are being more selective about the events he attends," the insider spoke in lieu of the backlash George faced after attending the matches at Euro Cup 2020. 

The source noted that the pair are “moving away from [the] mentality” of the “stiff upper lip,” for which the royal family is known. Instead, they have “a more modern approach,” focusing on “open communication” with their children.

More From Entertainment:

Kelly Clarkson's spousal support to husband 'temporary' until divorce settlement

Kelly Clarkson's spousal support to husband 'temporary' until divorce settlement

Billie Eilish credits Justin Bieber for helping her deal with fame

Billie Eilish credits Justin Bieber for helping her deal with fame

Prince Charles, Diana’s fun video from set of ‘The Living Daylights’ goes viral

Prince Charles, Diana’s fun video from set of ‘The Living Daylights’ goes viral
Broadway theaters to require COVID-19 shots and masks when shows reopen

Broadway theaters to require COVID-19 shots and masks when shows reopen
Kanye West’s new album ‘Donda’ gets release date months after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce

Kanye West’s new album ‘Donda’ gets release date months after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce
Ben Stiller riles up Twitter for downplaying role of nepotism in Hollywood

Ben Stiller riles up Twitter for downplaying role of nepotism in Hollywood
Anne Hathaway terms ‘Princess Diaries’ a ‘miracle’ on film’s 20th anniversary

Anne Hathaway terms ‘Princess Diaries’ a ‘miracle’ on film’s 20th anniversary

‘Aquaman 2’ producer responds to fan pressure about Amber Heard’s removal

‘Aquaman 2’ producer responds to fan pressure about Amber Heard’s removal

Imelda Staunton’s first look as Queen Elizabeth released by ‘The Crown’

Imelda Staunton’s first look as Queen Elizabeth released by ‘The Crown’
Orlando Bloom mocks neighbour Prince Harry in snippet of ‘The Prince’

Orlando Bloom mocks neighbour Prince Harry in snippet of ‘The Prince’

Hollywood agency slams Disney in heated dispute over Scarlett Johansson's 'Black Widow'

Hollywood agency slams Disney in heated dispute over Scarlett Johansson's 'Black Widow'
Bob Odenkirk says he suffered a ‘small heart attack’

Bob Odenkirk says he suffered a ‘small heart attack’

Latest

view all