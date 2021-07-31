Sarah Ferguson weighs in on Meghan Markle’s explosive royal exit

Sarah Ferguson recently wore her heart on her sleeve and highlighted her honest thoughts about Meghan Markle’s move away from the royal family.



She got candid over it all during her interview with Good Morning America this Friday.



There the 61-year-old got completely candid and admitted, “I believe that everybody has a right to their own voice and there should be no judgment on race, creed, color or any other denomination.”

She also went on to add, “I personally would never be able to judge another, so I just am not like that. I wish Harry and Meghan so much happiness and I know that [the late Princess] Diana would be so proud of her sons and their wives.”

Sarah concluded her interview with a few pearls of wisdom and made it clear that, “I always said it doesn’t matter whether you get the love back or you don’t get the love back or she’s here or she’s not here, you can love anyway and keep the kindness.”