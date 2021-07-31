 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jul 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Sarah Ferguson weighs in on Meghan Markle’s explosive royal exit

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 31, 2021

Sarah Ferguson recently wore her heart on her sleeve and highlighted her honest thoughts about Meghan Markle’s move away from the royal family.

She got candid over it all during her interview with Good Morning America this Friday.

There the 61-year-old got completely candid and admitted, “I believe that everybody has a right to their own voice and there should be no judgment on race, creed, color or any other denomination.”

She also went on to add, “I personally would never be able to judge another, so I just am not like that. I wish Harry and Meghan so much happiness and I know that [the late Princess] Diana would be so proud of her sons and their wives.”

Sarah concluded her interview with a few pearls of wisdom and made it clear that, “I always said it doesn’t matter whether you get the love back or you don’t get the love back or she’s here or she’s not here, you can love anyway and keep the kindness.”

More From Entertainment:

New York judge gives ruling in favour of Johnny Depp

New York judge gives ruling in favour of Johnny Depp
Princess Diana’s thoughts on Prince Charles’ potential as monarch unearthed

Princess Diana’s thoughts on Prince Charles’ potential as monarch unearthed
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risk losing US dream without royal branding

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risk losing US dream without royal branding
Prince Harry’s memoir to cause ‘major uproar’ amid ex-girlfriend circle

Prince Harry’s memoir to cause ‘major uproar’ amid ex-girlfriend circle
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s biggest branding threat exposed: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s biggest branding threat exposed: report
Sarah Ferguson addresses her for her younger self: ‘Learn to seek help’

Sarah Ferguson addresses her for her younger self: ‘Learn to seek help’
Princess Diana would have followed in Harry's footsteps with bombshell tell-all

Princess Diana would have followed in Harry's footsteps with bombshell tell-all
Advocacy groups defend Scarlett Johansson amid lawsuit with Disney

Advocacy groups defend Scarlett Johansson amid lawsuit with Disney
Bob Dylan wins lawsuit filed by 'Hurricane' co-writer

Bob Dylan wins lawsuit filed by 'Hurricane' co-writer

Matt Damon's 'Stillwater' under fire for benefiting off Amanda Knox's story

Matt Damon's 'Stillwater' under fire for benefiting off Amanda Knox's story
Scarlett Johansson’s agent calls out Disney for ‘weaponzing her success’

Scarlett Johansson’s agent calls out Disney for ‘weaponzing her success’
Kate Middleton bars usage of which common word by children's nanny?

Kate Middleton bars usage of which common word by children's nanny?

Latest

view all